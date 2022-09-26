The show will go on: Bluegrass festival still on in Raleigh this weekend despite Hurricane Ian

Despite Hurricane Ian, which is forecast to impact North Carolina with heavy rain starting Friday, it won't stop the sound of bluegrass in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Despite Hurricane Ian, which is forecast to impact North Carolina with heavy rain starting Friday, it won't stop the sound of bluegrass in Raleigh this weekend.

The annual World of Bluegrass Festival will continue as planned Friday and Saturday on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh.

Organizers said the show will go on and there will be procedures in place to make sure everyone in attendance is safe and having a great time.

"IBMA Bluegrass Live! powered by PNC will take place, and there will be music this weekend in downtown Raleigh," International Bluegrass Music Awards executive director Pat Morris said. "Event organizers are actively monitoring the weather situation and are prepared to pivot to help ensure the safety and comfort of event attendees. We have navigated inclement weather in previous years -- in 2015, we moved the music inside to the Raleigh Convention Center due to Hurricane Joaquin, and the event was a big success with attendees and artists alike. We are prepared to make necessary changes for this weekend's festival and will share updates as we have them."

The World of Bluegrass Festival is a five-day event with a conference and awards ceremony among other events throughout the week at various Raleigh venues.

It closes out with a two-day IBMA Bluegrass Live! Festival powered by PNC Friday and Saturday on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh on outdoor stages. In 2021, the festival brought more than 100,000 people to downtown Raleigh in September and generated more than $5.7 million according to the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The World of Bluegrass Festival is scheduled to be held in Raleigh through 2024.