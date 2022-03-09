Women-focused co-working space offering childcare opens in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A women-focused coworking space with on-site childcare has opened in the Triangle.
Blush Cowork is located at 201 Shannon Oaks Circle in Cary. Co-founder Alison Rogers said the concept for the coworking space was developed in the pandemic as so many families started working from home experiencing childcare issues.
"I took a lot of beating with a three-year-old on my lap," Rogers said. The pandemic triggered a so-called she-cession disproportionately affecting women in the workforce. According to the National Women's Law Center, since February 2020, the U.S. economy has experienced a net loss of nearly 2.9 million jobs with women accounting for more than 63% of those losses. Research shows childcare is one of the main issues affecting the workforce.
Rogers hopes Blush Cowork helps solve some of the issues many working moms face with on-site hourly childcare and a private nursing room among the amenities.
"We want to create a community of people helping each other in whatever their venture," Rogers said. "So, we want to give people a great space to join the community and have a great space to work but also to kind of flourish in whatever they're doing now post-pandemic."
Blush Cowork offers memberships and drop-in passes and is offering discounts during the opening month of March.
