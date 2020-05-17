Man dies from gunshot wound to the head in Edgecombe County

CONETOE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway in Edgecombe County after a man died from being shot in the head Saturday afternoon.

Officials said deputies were dispatched to Bob's Fuel in Conetoe, formally Conetoe Discount, after receiving a report of a 24-year-old man that was shot in the head. Edgecombe County Rescue Squad rushed the man to a local hospital, where he later died.

Deputies said they are now speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence for the case.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office at (252) 641-7911.
