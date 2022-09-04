Body of man found behind dumpster in Fayetteville identified

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police have identified the body of a man found behind a dumpster Saturday morning.

Police responded to reports of a body behind a dumpster on the 7700 block of Raeford Road at 9:00 a.m. Upon arrival officials found the body of a man that was "in advanced stages of decomposition."

The man has been identified as Roger Eugene Johns,58.

According to officials, Johns was homeless.

There is no cause of death at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.