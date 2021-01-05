Man found dead in Nash County identified, deputies investigating as a suspicious death

Investigators said the man was identified as Dominick Jermaine Parker, 27 of Rocky Mount.
Parker's body was found along North NC-58 after a brush fire. Investigators have not said if the fire was related to Parker's death.
They did previously say they were searching for the drivers of two vehicles seen in the area: a black Dodge Charger with black rims and a blue Hyundai Elantra with Florida tags.
Anyone with information on the two vehicles or has information on the suspicious death is asked to contact the Nash County Sheriff's Office at (252) 459-4121.