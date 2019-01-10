Officials identify body found in Durham County home after standoff, deputy-involved shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

One person is dead and another is injured following an incident at a Durham County home.

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C (WTVD) --
Officials identified the body of a man that was found inside a home following a standoff and deputy-involved shooting Tuesday night.

The body found in the home has been identified as Willie Moore, 60. Moore lived in a home on Tomahawk Trail in Durham.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Durham County Sheriff's Office went to Tomahawk Trail to check a house after receiving a call from a concerned neighbor.

When they got there, they found a person barricaded inside a home.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

After five hours of attempts to make contact were unsuccessful, deputies forced their way inside the home.

In a news release, the sheriff's office was not clear about what exactly happened inside of the house. However, there was an officer-involved shooting.

A man inside the house was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment, where he remains as of Thursday.

After the shooting, deputies found Moore's body inside the home.

Officials did not comment on a cause of death for Moore.

One deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave as the case is investigated. The investigation will be handled by the State Bureau of Investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
durham county newsofficer-involved shootingcrimeDurham County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NC State grad identified as Raleigh officer shot Wednesday
Latest models say wintry mix, rain more likely than snow this weekend
Cumberland County man battling ALS is source of strength for family
Love, support shared on social media for shot Raleigh officer
Man accused of stealing roommate's lottery ticket worth $10M
Trump's border visit comes as shutdown talks fall apart
Officials approve SF McDonald's after man brings dead raccoon inside
Toyota recalls 1.7M vehicles in North America to fix air bags
Show More
Iconic NYC skyscraper up for sale
School's principal apologizes after throwing mock funeral
Family says slain Fayetteville woman, murder suspect grew up together
Thomas Davis says Panthers want him gone
'Holding us hostage:' NC woman can't sell home because of government shutdown
More News