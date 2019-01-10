Officials identified the body of a man that was found inside a home following a standoff and deputy-involved shooting Tuesday night.The body found in the home has been identified as Willie Moore, 60. Moore lived in a home on Tomahawk Trail in Durham.Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Durham County Sheriff's Office went to Tomahawk Trail to check a house after receiving a call from a concerned neighbor.When they got there, they found a person barricaded inside a home.After five hours of attempts to make contact were unsuccessful, deputies forced their way inside the home.In a news release, the sheriff's office was not clear about what exactly happened inside of the house. However, there was an officer-involved shooting.A man inside the house was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment, where he remains as of Thursday.After the shooting, deputies found Moore's body inside the home.Officials did not comment on a cause of death for Moore.One deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave as the case is investigated. The investigation will be handled by the State Bureau of Investigation.