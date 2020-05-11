Body found outside the Public Library of Johnston County and Smithfield

((Photo courtesy of the JoCo Report))

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Smithfield police are investigating after a man's body was found outside of the Public Library of Johnston County and Smithfield on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the library located at 305 E. Market St. in reference to a body being located on the property. Officials found the body near an HVAC unit concealed by thick shrubbery.

According to a news release, the body is scheduled for an autopsy with the State Medical Examiner late this week. Once the first of kin are notified, police will identify the man.

Newsgathering partners at the JoCo Report say unconfirmed reports indicate that the body may have been there for several days.

In the meantime, the Smithfield Police Department considers the surrounding area of the library to be safe.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Smithfield Police Department at (919) 934-2121.
