❗️Emergency Alert❗️All buildings on Main Campus are being evacuated as Durham Police investigates a reported bomb threat. Students and employees on main campus should exit immediately. #DurhamTech — Durham Tech (@durhamtech) June 30, 2022

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The main campus of Durham Technical Community College was evacuated because of a bomb threat.The threat was reported just before 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.A shelter in place was originally issued for the main campus, which was updated a short time later to evacuate.Durham police are investigating the threat.