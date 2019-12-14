body found

Human bones found in Harnett County yard ID'd as homeowner

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Human bones found in a Harnett County yard earlier this week have been identified as the 52-year-old homeowner.

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office 911 Center received a call around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The caller said they were concerned because they had not seen the person who lived at a home on Monroe Lane in Dunn.

911 caller asks deputies to check Harnett Co. house; they find human bones in the yard

Officials said dental records revealed the bones belonged to 52-year-old Carlton Glenn Parker, 52, of that address.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.



When deputies went to check on the person, they found what they believed to be human remains in the yard.

Deputies combed the yard for hours, putting up yellow tape and carrying brown bags of evidence to their parol cars.

Neighbors said they hadn't seen him in months but that he usually kept to himself anyway.

The sheriff's office Wednesday said it does not suspect foul play.

Neighbors told ABC11 that they don't feel scared or nervous in the generally quiet area.
