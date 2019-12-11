911 caller asks deputies to check Harnett Co. house; they find human bones in the yard

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies found what appears to be human bones in the yard of a Harnett County home.

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office 911 Center received a call around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The caller said they were concerned because they had not seen the person who lived at a home on Monroe Lane in Dunn.



When deputies went to check on the person, they found what they believed to be human remains in the yard.

The sheriff's office is investigating the case as a suspicious death. So far there is no indication that foul play was involved.
