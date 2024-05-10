2 Durham shootings send man, woman to local hospitals

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- More shootings in Durham injured a man and a woman at two different locations.

At 12:09 a.m., officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Woodcroft Parkway.

While police were on the way they were flagged down on Barbee Road and found a man near a wood line that had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

When officers arrived at the scene on Woodcroft Parkway, they found a woman who had also been shot.

She was also taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Three empty vehicles were also hit by gunfire and one apartment with people inside was also hit.

Anyone with information about these shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

These most recent shooting follow other shootings that took place in Durham.

A woman was shot shortly after 5:30 p.m. near East Lawson Street and Wabash Street near the McDougald Terrace public housing complex.

DPD said it was "unknown at this time" whether the shooting was connected to an earlier shooting on Pettigrew Street.