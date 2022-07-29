US to fill gaps in Trump-funded border wall at open area near Yuma, Arizona

The Biden administration said Thursday it had authorized US Customs and Border Protection to close gaps in a border wall in Arizona near the Morelos Dam.

PHOENIX -- Former President Donald Trump's border wall will be a little closer to completion thanks to a decision made by the Biden Administration.

On Thursday, the Biden Administration authorized the completion of the Trump-funded U.S.-Mexico border wall in an open area of southern Arizona near Yuma that has become one of the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.

President Joe Biden had pledged during his campaign to cease all future wall construction, but his administration later backtracked, agreeing to some barriers, citing safety. The Department of Homeland Security said Thursday the work to close four wide gaps in the wall near Yuma will better protect migrants who can slip down a slope or drown walking through a low section of the Colorado River.

The agency said in a statement that Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas authorized the completion of the project near the Morelos Dam, reflecting the administration's "priority to deploy modern, effective border measures and also improving safety and security along the Southwest Border." It was initially to be funded by the Defense Department but will now be paid for out of Homeland Security's 2021 budget.

Heavy increase in illegal crossings

The Border Patrol Yuma sector has quickly emerged as the third busiest of nine sectors along the border, with much of the traffic funneling through the Morelos Dam. Migrants arrive in the small town of Algodones and walk unencumbered across a concrete ledge on the dam to U.S. soil, where they wait for Border Patrol agents to take them into custody.

Completion of the wall was at the top of Trump's agenda, and border security remains a potent issue for candidates of both parties going into this year's primary elections. Biden halted new wall construction after he took office, setting off record numbers of illegal crossings and creating what many critics have called a crisis at the Southern border.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, who is seeking his party nomination next week to defend the seat in November, has pressed the Biden administration to close the gaps, calling them a challenge for officials trying to secure the border.

Agents stopped migrants from January through June in the Yuma sector, at a rate nearly quadruple from the same period last year. The only other sectors with more traffic were Del Rio and Rio Grande Valley in South Texas.

The area has been used by Colombians, Venezuelans and others who have flown to Mexicali, Mexico, and taken a short bus or taxi ride to Algodones to walk across the border before being released into the United States.

Arizona environmentalist Myles Traphagen, who has been mapping what he called ecological damage left by border wall construction under Trump's administration, contended that closing the gaps won't be much of a deterrent.

'New Ellis Island for Arizona'

Traphagen said the Yuma area has "become the new Ellis Island for Arizona, with people arriving there from countries as disparate as Ethiopia, Cuba, Russia, Ukraine, India, Colombia and Nicaragua.

"People have traveled halfway around the globe on planes, trains and automobiles," he said, "so to expect that closing four small gaps is going to make them turn around and book a return flight on Air Ethiopia is sheer fallacy."

A 5-year-old migrant girl crossing the water in a group drowned near the dam on June 6 when she became separated from her mother. The child's body was later found in the river.

U.S. officials didn't release the girl's identity or nationality. But a Jamaican media outlet said she was believed to be from that country.

It was unclear when construction would begin. The statement said officials will move "as expeditiously as possible, while still maintaining environmental stewardship" by consulting affected parties.

Advocates in San Diego said the Border Patrol there has told them of plans to erect two 30-foot-high bollard-style barriers through the border's iconic Friendship Park. Like the Yuma project, the additional construction was funded during Trump's administration but not completed before his presidency ended.

The new barriers will replace shorter walls and severely impede cross-border views, including to San Diego's skyline from Tijuana, said the Rev. John Fanestil of Friends of Friendship Park, a group that advocates for public access to the binational park inaugurated in 1971 by-then first lady Pat Nixon.

Concern for native plants, wildlife

Environmentalists like Traphagen, meanwhile, have called for the removal of other sections of barriers they say hurt local wildlife such as bobcats, mountain lions, javelinas and mule deer.

The Tucson-based Wildlands Network this week released a report on sites along the U.S.-Mexico border that it considers in the greatest need of environmental restoration.

Traphagen, the group's borderlands program coordinator, traveled the international boundary across New Mexico, Arizona and California this year and last year to identify damaged wildlife corridors and other environmental harm.

The group calls for native foliage to be replanted in areas that were stripped bare during wall construction, and widening spaces between steel borders, now just 4 inches apart, to allow more wildlife to pass through.

It also calls for the removal of 180 miles of razor wire that was installed along pedestrian bollard fencing in all border states in 2019 and 2020 both as an eyesore and a danger to the public and wild animals.