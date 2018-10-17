Georgia boy dies of electrocution after climbing over fence to get football

AUGUSTA, Georgia --
Parents in Georgia want to know how their 12- year- old son was electrocuted while playing football.

Melquan Robinson was playing football at a baseball field in Augusta. Someone tossed the ball a little too far and he ran to get it. He was electrocuted as he climbed over the fence.

A live wire was reportedly touching the fence and caused the electrocution.

"This young man was where he needed to be," said Don Clark, a family friend. "He was doing what he loved. He was doing what was tied to his passion, which was playing football."

His two friends were also shocked as they tried pulling the seventh grader off the fence. They were rushed to a hospital and will be OK.
