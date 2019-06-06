water rescue

Boy on unicorn-shaped float rescued off North Carolina coast after being swept away

You've seen the giant blow-up unicorn and flamingo floats at the pool and maybe even the beach. But now one North Carolina rescue group wants swimmers to understand the dangers associated with using them in the ocean.

That's after a scary moment for a family visiting Oak Island from Ohio.

On Monday, a little boy was floating on a large unicorn-shaped float when he drifted out to sea.

Oak Island Water Rescue Chief Tony Young said the raft acted like sail and the child couldn't stop it.

"They immediately called 911 when they realized they couldn't reach him, and they also told him to stay on the float," he said. "A lot of the time, people get in trouble if they abandon ship and try to swim back."

Young said he doesn't want to discourage anyone from using floats, he just wants them to be safe.

"These floats are very popular, we advise everybody to anchor them somehow, or have a parent hold on to a line," he said.

Oak Island Water Rescue had a boat in the water less than 15 minutes after the call came in.

Being a volunteer organization, Young said they do it because they want to help.

"Handing that little kid back to his mom after we brought him in from way out in the ocean on that float was payment enough for all of us," he said. "I'm sure I speak for the whole team when it comes to that."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncbeacheswater rescueocean beach
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER RESCUE
Body of missing Eno River Rock Quarry swimmer found
Underwater drone searches for missing swimmer at Eno River Rock Quarry
Pine Knoll Shores swimmer saved by $20 boogie board
20 rip current rescues reported at Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Perfect storm' of events caused 30-car pileup on I-40, NCDOT says
One dead in crash on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville
Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Hania Aguilar's murder
Durham City Council nixes police chief's request for new officers
Keeping sunscreen in your hot car? That might make it less effective
5-year-old dies in Robeson County after being caught in crossfire
Mom identifies son as man found dead at Brentwood Park parking lot
Show More
Showers, storms likely over next several days
Father caught on video having 'conversation' with infant son
Country singer's son, 3, dies in 'tragic accident'
Rev. Barber found guilty of trespassing
Company will pay you $1,000 to use flip phone for a week
More TOP STORIES News