Coronavirus

Wilmington artist brings joy to neighborhood amid COVID-19 by creating 'Toy Story' scenes on roof

By
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- One Wilmington man is getting attention online for recreating scenes of "Toy Story" on his roof.

Inspired by his love of the movies, artist Bradley Carter started displaying "Toy Story" characters on the back of his truck

Since then, Carter has put Woody, Buzz and company in poses familiar to fans of the four movies.

His creativity not only captured the attention of neighborhood children but also stars like "Frozen" star Josh Gad.

In April, Gad posted a photo of Carter's work to Instagram.



"It's been shared hundreds of thousands of times from our website. Then you see it popping up on other people's sites, and stuff like that. So it's just taken on a life of its own," said Carter.

Carter said he's almost done recreating scenes from "Toy Story 4."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC11 and Pixar.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwilmingtonartmoviespixardisneycoronavirusfeel goodtoys
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Atlantic Beach mayor: Stay home and don't travel to beach for now
Belgians urged to eat fries to show national pride
California city official ousted over his coronavirus remarks
LATEST: 11,644 COVID-19 cases in NC; 2 more deaths reported
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 11,644 COVID-19 cases in NC; 2 more deaths reported
Atlantic Beach mayor: Stay home and don't travel to beach for now
Authorities identify woman killed double shooting near Garner
WHO: US experiences deadliest 48 hours amid COVID-19 pandemic
21-year-old killed in Wilson shooting
Intel report: China hid dangers of COVID-19, hoarded supplies
How NASCAR is preparing for return to racing this month
Show More
Dr. Birx calls protests 'devastatingly worrisome'
Man arrested trying to quarantine on Disney World island
Church service canceled? Here's a Sunday message
Surprise donation to Wake Forest shoe store leads to lasting legacy
New, dangerous species of hornet found in US
More TOP STORIES News