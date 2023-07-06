The improvements are being made to one of the most hectic parts of Bragg Boulevard, a nearly two-mile stretch between Skibo Road and Stamper Road.

Changes coming to Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville to make road safer, NCDOT says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Major changes are coming to Fayetteville's Bragg Boulevard. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced it is launching a construction project to improve the major roadway, making it safer for drivers and pedestrians.

NCDOT said it is spending $6.6 million for upgrades including installing pedestrian signals, marking crosswalks and resurfacing hectic intersections.

"We've been working with the city of Fayetteville for several years over the years to look for ways to identify design and get funded projects for this entire Bragg Boulevard corridor. We've done a lot of improvements over the years," said Andrew Barksdale of NCDOT.

However, Barksdale said this is the latest section where it is focusing on making it safer and more aesthetic. It is also reconfiguring intersections with concrete islands to help prevent crashes as drivers are making turns, and replacing guard rails.

Residents agreed it's a good move.

"'It definitely needs to be did as far as improving the roads for traffic," said James Evans.

"It'll be hectic a lot -- a lot of speeding and stuff," said Khamari Crumpler. "Just walking around, like the area and stuff or just pulling into Circle K to get some gas. It always be people around -- you got to watch your back."

In a crash analysis it conducted for the project, NCDOT said it found that this section of Bragg Boulevard saw 500 crashes from 2012 to 2017. Nearly 50 of those crashes resulted in serious and semi-serious injuries. Officials said they hope these improvements will deter so many of these crashes from happening while supporting Fayetteville's growth as a city.

NCDOT said the work should start near the end of the month and last until next year in the fall.