'I really think it's valuable': B.R.A.K.E.S. safe driving lessons for teens return to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain slicked pavement at the North Carolina State Highway Patrol's training center made Sunday driving more of a challenge for dozens of teens, who worked on improving their skills behind the wheel.

Trained and experienced older drivers rode shotgun, supervising the teen drivers as they executed simulated risky maneuvers. Training was organized by a non-profit called B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe.)

"We learned how to correct oversteering. We also learned how to get back up onto the road safely when two of your wheels drop off," said Jesse Sikes.

"We try to do our best to keep them safe, give them the correct ways to come out of the skid the best way possible so they do have those skills," said Griffith Bean.

Bean, a former B.R.A.K.E.S. student, now works as an instructor six years after his first lessons on the course.

"I've taken the class before. It's one of the best things I've ever done, through all my experience of driving since I was 6 or 7 years old," he said, "The product of my dad getting behind the wheel of go carts as soon as possible, to give me the skills on the road."

The opportunity's appreciated by parents who accompanied their teen drivers and spent some time riding with instructors.

"I really think it's valuable. They obviously had a lot of fun, and we had a chance to do a little bit of what they did," said Suzanne Sikes. "It was scary, but also fun."

"I'm thrilled that my child got the opportunity to maneuver a vehicle in a situation that he might find himself in," said Chesley Cuicchi.

"They gave us drunk goggles, and you put the goggles on and you had to steer through a swervy path. So that was hard," Cuicchi's son Will said, after a simulated and safe DWI drill.

Students spent about 30 minutes on verbal instruction before entering cars on the course.

The B.R.A.K.E.S. program started when racing star Doug Herbert's two sons died in a 2008 car crash. He came up with the concept as a way to prevent similar tragedies.

For more information about the next scheduled class in June, go to B.R.A.K.E.S.website

