  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Johnston County father wears tactical vest, brings gun to his child's elementary school

WTVD logo
Sunday, March 26, 2023 9:10PM
Father wears tactical vest, brings gun to Johnston County school
EMBED <>More Videos

Father wears tactical vest, brings gun to Johnston County school

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Johnston County Sheriff's office arrested a man Friday after he brought a weapon on an elementary school campus.

Authorities said 34-year-old Nathan James Bailey wore a tactical vest, a badge and had a hand gun when he entered Dixon Road Elementary School in Willow Spring.

According to the Sheriff's Office, school staff recognized Bailey as a parent of one of the students when he pass through a weapons detection system. He was then asked to leave the building before staff contacted law enforcement.

Bailey was not on campus when deputies arrived.

He later turned himself in to the Sheriff's Office and is being charged with possession of a firearm on educational property and impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW