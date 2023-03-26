Johnston County father wears tactical vest, brings gun to his child's elementary school

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Johnston County Sheriff's office arrested a man Friday after he brought a weapon on an elementary school campus.

Authorities said 34-year-old Nathan James Bailey wore a tactical vest, a badge and had a hand gun when he entered Dixon Road Elementary School in Willow Spring.

According to the Sheriff's Office, school staff recognized Bailey as a parent of one of the students when he pass through a weapons detection system. He was then asked to leave the building before staff contacted law enforcement.

Bailey was not on campus when deputies arrived.

He later turned himself in to the Sheriff's Office and is being charged with possession of a firearm on educational property and impersonation of a law enforcement officer.