earth day

Into the Ocean: Branching Out Part 3

EMBED <>More Videos

Into the Ocean: Branching Out

In this Branching Out episode, Ginger Zee and her family learn about endangered manatees and innovative ways we can help protect our oceans.

To celebrate Earth Day with National Geographic, ABC News Chief Meteorologist, Ginger Zee and her husband Ben Aaron take their family on a high energy, eco-friendly road trip. From treetops to forests and oceans to farms, they connect with National Geographic Explorers to learn about solutions to help protect our planet and create a greener future.

The series, produced by ABC Localish, captures the science and exploration of a family going out on a limb to explore and restore our ever-changing world.

Watch more at https://bit.ly/NGBranchingOut.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkfloridaplanet possibleearth daypollutionnatureoceansearth monthlocalish
RELATED
Branching Out: Into the Forests
Little Farms, Big Movement: Branching Out
EARTH DAY
Watch 'Branching Out' This Earth Day
Into the Ocean: Branching Out
Film sheds light on challenges polar bears face due to climate change
Little Farms, Big Movement: Branching Out
TOP STORIES
Justice Department to appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed
Packed crowd discusses ways to improve Raleigh's Five Points area
Wake County Schools looks to send construction bond to November ballot
Immunocompromised people concerned after transit mask mandate dropped
Raleigh Police, Fire deliver demands to City Council for more pay
3.6 million borrowers could soon be closer to student loan forgiveness
Goldsboro homeowner gets surprise as snake sets off doorbell camera
Show More
Group working to curb Durham violence hopes for city funding
Second arrest made in January murder of Fayetteville boutique owner
21-year-old chihuahua is the oldest living dog in the world
Fuquay-Varina mother hopes for kidney donation for her adult son
Mysterious liver disease in kids spreads to US, Europe
More TOP STORIES News