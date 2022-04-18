In this Branching Out episode, Ginger Zee and her family learn about endangered manatees and innovative ways we can help protect our oceans.
To celebrate Earth Day with National Geographic, ABC News Chief Meteorologist, Ginger Zee and her husband Ben Aaron take their family on a high energy, eco-friendly road trip. From treetops to forests and oceans to farms, they connect with National Geographic Explorers to learn about solutions to help protect our planet and create a greener future.
The series, produced by ABC Localish, captures the science and exploration of a family going out on a limb to explore and restore our ever-changing world.
Watch more at https://bit.ly/NGBranchingOut.
Into the Ocean: Branching Out Part 3
