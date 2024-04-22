2024 Earth Day: Here are some ways to celebrate the planet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Monday is Earth Day, an annual celebration and observance of the planet.

Several events are happening Monday in Triangle to celebrate and recognize Earth Day:

Students at Raleigh's Chesterbrook Academy Preschool will release 1,500 ladybugs into their schoolyard, to help local plants, flowers and trees. This is happening at 10 a.m.

Later at 11 a.m., Governor Roy Cooper is talking about Earth Day and its importance to the state at the Craggy Gardens Picnic Area on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

This past weekend, some events were postponed or canceled because of weather, including the Hillsborough Climate Challenge's celebration and Raleigh's Earth Day Extravaganza.

But, here are other days to celebrate and support conservation efforts:

Conserve energy at home

Plant a pollinator-friendly garden

Go for a litter walk

Reconsider what you eat

Environmental advocates also encourage us to continue those activities every day, not just on Earth Day.