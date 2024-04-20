Here are some events in the Triangle to celebrate Earth Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It is Earth Day on Monday, an annual celebration and observance of the planet

According to earthday.org, the day is "a reminder of the importance of environmental conservation and sustainability."

The Triangle is full of events that you and your family can attend to celebrate and support conservation efforts:

SATURDAY

Fayetteville is collaborating with Sustainable Sandhills and Cumberland County to host "Earth Day is Every Day" event. It will feature a 5k and 10k trail race, a kid's zone, an electric car show, an electric E-waste drive and solid waste trucks.

Free | Festival Park | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

The Great Raleigh Cleanup is hosting an Earth Day Extravaganza in Raleigh. The all-day celebration will be filled with service, activities and vendors to show support for the environment and highlight ways to become more eco-friendly.

Moore Square | Starts at 8 a.m.

Durham Earth Day Festival is returning this year. Organized by Durham Parks and Recreation, this year's theme "Planet vs. Plastic" emphasizes the need for environment awareness and sustainability when facing plastic pollution. The festival offers several earth-friendly activities, education resources and engagement entertainment for all ages.

Free | Durham Central Park | 12 to 5 p.m.

The Climate Challenge is holding a celebration event in Hillsborough. In partnership with local and environmentally friendly businesses, there will be information and tools on how to have an eco-friendly lifestyle to help the environment. The event will include planet-friendly products, an electric vehicle expo, live music and prizes.

Free | Blackwood Farm Park | 2 to 4 p.m.

MONDAY

Book Harvest is hosting an Earth Day Pop-Up at their Storywalk in Durham. A new story will be unveiled on the trail for the family to enjoy. Attendees will receive Book Harvest Explorer kits and a selection of free books to take home.

Free | 500 West Murray Avenue | 2 to 4 p.m.