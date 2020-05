Suspect arrested in hit-and-run of Hope Mills woman walking her dog

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was arrested in connection with a Hope Mills hit-and-run from last week.Tasha Arroyo-Colon was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee on March 6 when she hit Brenda Davis with her vehicle on Hackberry Drive, according to Hope Mills Police. Davis, 59, was walking her dog at the Village Green apartment complex.A Hope Mills police officer spotted Colon's vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Arroyo-Colon was charged with felony hit-and-run and driving without a license.Davis had critical injuries but was released from the hospital. Her dog was not hurt.