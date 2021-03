HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper has died from his battle with COVID-19.Brent Montgomery has been battling the virus since February.The community held a fundraiser recently in Henderson, to help raise money for his family.According to Vance County Fire Department, Montgomery has now died from the virus.In a statement, the fire department praised Montgomery as an honorable man who others strived to be like.