Brentwood Magnet Elementary School on Code Red lockdown due to security concern, all students safe

The school said "all students are safe," but no one is allowed to enter or exit the building while the lockdown is in place, according to information on the school's website.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Brentwood Magnet Elementary School is under a Code Red lockdown because of a security concern.

School officials are asking parents not to come to campus at this time. Updates will be sent to parents through text and email.

Chopper11 gets aerial view of lockdown

The lockdown follows a series of lockdowns that happened at Wake County Schools last week.

Zebulon Middle School and East Millbrook Middle School were put on lockdown due to security concerns on February 3.