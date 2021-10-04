6th grade student dies in 4-wheeler crash

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A sixth grade student in Roanoke Rapids died over the weekend in an ATV crash.

Roanoke Rapids Graded School District confirmed Brett Peterson died Sunday when the four-wheeler he was riding crashed. He was a student at Chaloner Middle School.

"We will support each other and walk this difficult road together as a school community," Interim Superintendent Julie Thompson said in a statement.

Counselors will be at Chaloner Middle School on Monday to help students and staff cope with the news.

Thompson said the Peterson family and friends would remain in the district's thoughts and prayers.
