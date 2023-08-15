Pinto Futbol Foundation hosts field day for underprivileged youth in Triangle

North Carolina Courage midfielder Brianna Pinto is on a mission to grow the game of soccer.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Courage midfielder Brianna Pinto is on a mission to grow the game of soccer.

"Soccer has changed my life for the better," Pinto said.

The Durham native created the Pinto Futbol Foundation to help grow the game in underserved communities. With the support of the Courage and North Carolina FC, Pinto hosted "CAMP FC", a field day for 75 underprivileged youngsters in the Triangle.

"Part of the Pinto Futbol Foundation's mission is to get more kids into the sport of soccer by minimizing the structural and financial barriers to participation," Pinto said.

CAMP FC was filled with various soccer activities, arts and crafts, and a financial literacy station.

Pinto, a former North Carolina Tar Heel, has played soccer around the world. She said she believes soccer has the power to unite and bring people together.

"I want to share that with my community and so many other people and bring people from diverse backgrounds into the sport," she said.

In October 2020, Pinto won a seat on the United State Soccer Federation's 20-person Athletes Council, with the stated aim of diversifying the Federation's leadership in age and culture.

Pinto said representation is at the core of everything she does.

"It's so much fun having someone that looks like you being successful," she said. "With them, I want to serve as a source of inspiration and encouragement."

The Emily K Center, Holt Brothers Foundation, and YMCA of the Triangle Area also provided funds, resources, and volunteers for the field day.