Woman charged with murder in shooting death of 45-year-old man in Brier Creek

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 45-year-old man has died from his injuries after a shooting in Brier Creek on Wednesday night.The shooting happened in the 10000 block of Lynnberry Place just after 9 p.m.When officers arrived, they found Sean Michael Wishart suffering from a gunshot wound.He was taken to the hospital where he later died.Wendy Sue Wishart, 41, has been charged with murder. She was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.A Wake County Public School System spokesperson confirmed Wendy was a substitute teacher with the district.She had started on April 7. She is now suspended from working at any school in the district, the spokesperson said.