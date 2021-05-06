Woman charged with murder in shooting death of 45-year-old man in Brier Creek

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 45-year-old man has died from his injuries after a shooting in Brier Creek on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 10000 block of Lynnberry Place just after 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Sean Michael Wishart suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Wendy Sue Wishart, 41, has been charged with murder. She was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

A Wake County Public School System spokesperson confirmed Wendy was a substitute teacher with the district.



She had started on April 7. She is now suspended from working at any school in the district, the spokesperson said.

