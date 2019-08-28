Brightleaf business leaders talk moving on after Durham explosion

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than four months after a gas explosion killed two people and leveled several buildings in downtown Durham, business owners will meet to talk about recovery efforts.

Those leaders said they're still feeling the financial pinch from the explosion.

Many Brightleaf district business remain closed, while others have seen a decrease in the number of customers in the door.

In an effort to restore the district to its recent glory, business leaders will meet Wednesday morning.

They're scheduled to talk about plans to minimize the impact of parking shortages, road closures and construction stemming from the explosion. Then they'll also talk about a marketing strategy to move the district forward.

ABC11's Anthony Wilson will be at the meeting. He'll fill us in on the plans when they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham explosion
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dorian could be Category 2 hurricane ahead of US landfall
'I love you' at home could keep kids healthy: Study
How to find the right daycare for your child
1 dead, 3 injured in fiery I-40 crash
16-year-old Lee County football player recovering from stroke
Johnston Co. Schools superintendent retires amid controversy
17-year-old arrested for Raleigh hit-and-run
Show More
Minor league pitcher's family, including 1-year-old, murdered
Man hospitalized after Raleigh hit-and-run
2-year-old girl killed by falling store display Chicago area mall
President Trump sets date for Fayetteville
College Board to replace SAT 'adversity score' on admissions test
More TOP STORIES News