Brightleaf business leaders talk moving on after Durham explosion

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than four months after a gas explosion killed two people and leveled several buildings in downtown Durham, business owners will meet to talk about recovery efforts.Those leaders said they're still feeling the financial pinch from the explosion.Many Brightleaf district business remain closed, while others have seen a decrease in the number of customers in the door.In an effort to restore the district to its recent glory, business leaders will meet Wednesday morning.They're scheduled to talk about plans to minimize the impact of parking shortages, road closures and construction stemming from the explosion. Then they'll also talk about a marketing strategy to move the district forward.ABC11's Anthony Wilson will be at the meeting. He'll fill us in on the plans when they become available.