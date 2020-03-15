Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Their high school musicals were canceled, but Broadway stars are letting these students shine

NEW YORK -- While Broadway is dark during the coronavirus pandemic, one star is turning to social media to give the next generation a voice and a platform.

Laura Benanti posted on Twitter Friday that she knows this is a dark time. She asked for any students who had their high school musicals canceled due to the outbreak to post a video and tag her on Twitter, saying she would be their audience.


Her tweet soon went viral and she received hundreds of responses that have not only given those students a voice, but they have also spread joy and uplifted spirits across the country.

She received videos of musical rehearsals, choir practice and even some solo singers.

She has asked people to post using #SunshineSongs.

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said he is also watching the videos.

Check out some of the amazing videos:















