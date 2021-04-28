Andrew Brown Jr.: Court hearing today about release of bodycam video from Elizabeth City shooting

Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies on April 21 while inside his car. The deputies were at his home serving drug-related search and arrest warrants.
An independent autopsy performed by Autopsy PC found that Brown was shot five times, with the final and fatal blow entering the back of his head.
Attorneys for the family have said he was unarmed.
WATCH: Attorneys reveal independent autopsy results for Andrew Brown Jr.
"That weren't enough? It's obvious he was trying to get away...and they're going to shoot him in the back of the head?... That's not right at all, man. Stuff has got to change," Brown's son Khalil Ferebee said.
During the court hearing on Wednesday, District Attorney Andrew Womble said Brown's car struck deputies before they started shooting.
"The video, the body cam video, clearly shows Mr. Brown's car in a stationary position when approached by law enforcement, and they begin to shout commands. The car is still stationary when law enforcement officers grab the door handle, still shouting commands. The car goes in a reverse position," he said. "The law enforcement officer is forced to release the door handle, and the car is backing up--those were the comments made by Miss Cherry-Lassiter (attorney representing Brown family), the car backing up, those movements. The car then stops; it is stationary once again. As it backs up it does make contact with law enforcement officers. At this point the car is stationary, there is no movement and officers are positioned around the car. The next movement of the car is forward, it is in the direction of law enforcement and makes contact with law enforcement. It is then and only then you hear shots."
The official autopsy report from the coroner's office has not been released.
Body camera video from the officers present at the shooting as well as dash camera video have also not been released. But that could change with the judge's decision.
WATCH: Street-cam footage shows police heading to serve Brown with search warrant
Brown's family has been able to watch an edited 20-second clip from one officer's perspective. The family is demanding to see more, unedited video.
A funeral will be held next week for Brown, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy. Lawyers for Brown's family said that the funeral will be held Monday in Elizabeth City. Other details of the arrangements were still being settled.
The director of the State Bureau of Investigation issued a statement on Wednesday morning saying the agency is committed to finding out what happened.
"Our role is to pursue the truth and to ultimately share the results of our work with the prosecutor," the statement said, in part. "To that end, I want to assure that the full resources of the NC SBI are being utilized to pursue an independent, thorough, and impartial investigation into the matter of Mr. Brown's death."
Meanwhile, the FBI announced Tuesday that it had opened a federal civil rights investigation into the case.
Also on Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper called for a special prosecutor to be assigned to the case in order to reassure the public that the case is "conducted without bias."