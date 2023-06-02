Paralyzed student walks across stage to get high school diploma

A Buchanan High School student who is paralyzed has become an inspiration after walking across the stage to get his diploma on Wednesday night.

At the age of 13, Makai Lloren severed his spinal cord while trying to do a double front flip at a Clovis trampoline park in 2019.

Lloren was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Soon after his injury, Lloren began physical therapy with the goal of being able to walk at his Buchanan High School graduation.

Lloren made that dream a reality when he stood up and took 25 steps across the stage with the help of a special device.

As he walked, the audience and his fellow graduates encouraged him with thunderous applause.

Lloren was one of more than 600 who graduated from Buchanan this year.