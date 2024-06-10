Recent job data supports optimism from Triangle graduates

"We're still seeing job gains, we're still seeing job growth that I think is significant."

"We're still seeing job gains, we're still seeing job growth that I think is significant."

"We're still seeing job gains, we're still seeing job growth that I think is significant."

"We're still seeing job gains, we're still seeing job growth that I think is significant."

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Across the Triangle, thousands of high school graduates are walking across the stage this week as commencement season reaches its peak. On Sunday, downtown Raleigh played host to four high school graduation ceremonies -- which took in a time economic experts say is advantageous to those joining the workforce.

"There are just so many opportunities that are coming out as we speak. I'm just very excited for what the future holds," said MJ Jain, an Enloe High School graduate.

Jain said that identifying growth areas in the job market has been top of mind as he prepares for his next step, studying engineering at UC Berkley -- with an eye toward start-up culture.

"I think despite all the talk about AI replacing our jobs, I think studying technology in the age of technology is never going to be a bad investment," Jain said.

Fellow Enloe High School graduate Arjun Kanchala said an abundance of tech jobs is appealing, too.

"It's been growing really fast really recently. I hope to be a part of that development in the future," Kanchala said.

ALSO SEE: Teens recognized during scholarship pageant in Fayetteville

Apex High School graduate Alex Shelton said he wants to work in social advocacy after attending UNC Chapel Hill, but admitted many of his peers feel the pressure to follow the money.

"People are very conscious and aware of, maybe this degree is not going to get me the job I really want, so maybe I need to sacrifice some enjoyment of what I want to do, to make sure I have a job," Shelton said.

While thousands of local high school graduates are off to college next, recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows it's a good time to be entering the job market. In May, that data showed a 9.2% unemployment rate for workers ages 16-24, well below recent highs.

"We're still seeing job gains, we're still seeing job growth that I think is significant," said Mike Walden, a Reynolds Distinguished Professor Emeritus at NC State.

Walden said North Carolina remains one of the best places to find work in the country, but added that the long-term forecast is a little less certain.

"I think that is a question that remains up in the air. The Federal Reserve does not look like they're ready to cut interest rates. We're seeing numbers that suggest that more households are going into debt. The COVID money that people had been stockpiling, that's been run through," he said.

Wake County graduations continue on Monday with three more commencement ceremonies at the Raleigh Convention Center.