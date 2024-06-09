Teens recognized during scholarship pageant in Fayetteville

The goal of the event is to raise scholarship funders for young women and a formal presentation to society and into adulthood.

The goal of the event is to raise scholarship funders for young women and a formal presentation to society and into adulthood.

The goal of the event is to raise scholarship funders for young women and a formal presentation to society and into adulthood.

The goal of the event is to raise scholarship funders for young women and a formal presentation to society and into adulthood.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a new queen was crowned in Fayetteville.

The Fayetteville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated held its annual Jabberwock 2024 Scholarship Pageant, crowning a Royal Pearl of Mardi Gras.

Carmen Dillahunt was crowned Miss Jabberwock 2024 during Saturday's event.

She was among seven young women from various Cumberland County high schools who participated in the pageant with resumes that included high grade point averages, scholarship winners, athletes, and student leaders.

ALSO SEE: Champ, The Bat Dog, follows in his famous big brothers paw-steps on the field

Their families were there to cheer them on as they danced with their escorts.

The goal of Jabberwock is to raise scholarship funders for young women and a formal presentation to society and into adulthood.

ABC11's Bianca Holman served as the Mistress of Ceremony at the event.