Did the Panthers make a mistake letting so many players end up in Buffalo?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Buffalo Bills are heading to the AFC Championship for the first time since 1994, two years before quarterback Josh Allen was born, after a 17-3 win over the Ravens.If you're a Carolina Panthers fan, you're probably not happy about the Bills success or should I say the success of 'Carolina North.'What do I mean by Carolina North? Over the past few years, the Bills have taken the Panther's scraps. For starters, Buffalo's head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane both came from Carolina in 2017.Since then, they've brought more than 20 players from Carolina to Buffalo and not just any players but ones that have become key pieces to this season's success.Right now, there are 8 active Bills players with Carolina ties. Mario Addison, Vernon Butler, Josh Norman, Daryl Williams, AJ Klein, Dean Marlowe, Andre Smith and Bryan Cox Jr.It's not just players either but coaches, scouts and video personnel.Was it wrong to let all of these people reunite in Buffalo?Did the Panthers make a mistake?I'm not saying that if the Panthers had found a way to make it work and keep some of these guys that they'd be the ones heading to the Conference Championship, but I'm also not not saying that.Since 2017, the Panthers have only had one winning season going 11-5 in 2017 losing in the wild card round of the playoffs. Then in 2018 went 7-9 and finished 5-11 the past two seasons.The Buffalo Bills have had three winning seasons since 2017 in 2017 (9-7), 2019 (10-6) and they're currently 13-3 this season.Call it a curse, call it a coincidence but I'm just calling it how I see it.The Bills will face the winner of the Browns and Chiefs game next Sunday in the AFC Championship Game with a chance to play in the Super Bowl.