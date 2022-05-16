mass shooting

Mother, daughter describe escape from Buffalo mass shooting, hearing 'bodies fall'

In the commotion, she realized she was separated from her daughter.
By Emily Shapiro
EMBED <>More Videos

Mother, daughter describe escape from Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Fragrance Harris Stanfield, a mother of seven, was at work at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, when she heard gunshots.

"We all looked toward the front door. We saw the security guard backing up, reaching for his weapon. And we ran," she said.

MORE: At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo, New York, supermarket in alleged hate crime
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators search for answers after a gunman opened fire at a Buffalo supermarket, killing 10. An 18-year-old suspect is in custody, police said.



Stanfield's 20-year-old daughter Yahnia Brown-McReynolds was also working at the store when the attack took place.

"I heard all the gunshots. I heard all the bodies fall. I heard everything. It was terrifying," Brown-McReynolds told "GMA" on Monday.

In the commotion, Stanfield said she realized she was separated from her daughter.

"I didn't know where she was. And I just thought, if she's gone, I gotta get out of here. She's got babies -- she has a newborn, and she has a 3-year-old, so I still had to get out. If I went back for her and she was gone, I would be gone, too. And then they'll have nobody," Stanfield said, overcome with emotion. "So I still ran and ran out the back."

MORE: Retired cop who confronted gunman in Buffalo shooting hailed as hero
EMBED More News Videos

Retired cop Aaron Salter, one of 10 people killed in the mass shooting, is being praised for the valiant actions he took to protect others.



Stanfield later learned her daughter was crouched down by a register during the gunfire and witnessed two people get shot.

Stanfield said her daughter "covered her face" when the gunman walked by so he "wouldn't hear her breathing."

"By the grace of God we got out," she said.

Brown-McReynolds said her mother would not let her go once they were safely reunited.

"I'm like, 'Mom, I need to breathe.' She did not care. As long as I was breathing next to her," she said.

SEE ALSO: Buffalo community unites in grief and hope following mass shooting
EMBED More News Videos

A closer look at what the Buffalo community is doing to help each other following the weekend supermarket shooting rampage.



Stanfield and her daughter were among those who escaped alive on Saturday when a gunman killed 10 people -- all of whom were Black -- at a Buffalo supermarket. Authorities are calling the massacre a "racially-motivated hate crime." The 18-year-old suspected gunman is in custody.

Annette Parker and her 9-year-old daughter were walking out of a Family Dollar store, just a few feet away from the grocery store, when they heard gunshots.

Parker picked up her daughter and started running, she told ABC News.

"My mother lives down the street ... so I ran towards her house," she said.

WATCH: US saw 312 gun violence incidents this weekend
EMBED More News Videos

The Buffalo and California shootings were two of 312 incidents of gun violence in the U.S. this weekend. Nearly 130 were killed.



Parker said her daughter is terrified, and they're staying with family.

But Parker, with tears in her eyes, said hate won't stop her from going back.

"That's not gonna stop me or my daughter. This is my community," she said.

Payton Gendron, a suspect in a shooting in Buffalo, NY, is pictured in a booking photo released by law enforcement on May 15, 2022.

Erie County DA



ABC News' Stephanie Ramos, Katie O'Brien, Briana Stewart and Matt Foster contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkdeadly shootingfatal shootingherovictimsgun violencemass shootingracismshootingrace in americapolice
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
MASS SHOOTING
Retired cop who confronted gunman in Buffalo shooting hailed as 'hero'
What we know about the victims of the Buffalo shooting
What is white replacement theory? Belief fueling racist attacks
Livestream of Buffalo mass shooting removed in under 2 minutes: Twitch
TOP STORIES
LIVE RADAR: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 p.m.
What we know about the victims of the Buffalo shooting
Police ID 2 people found dead at Fayetteville home
Retired cop who confronted gunman in Buffalo shooting hailed as 'hero'
Arby's manager urinated in milkshakes for sexual gratification: police
Gas prices hit a record nationwide high, Triangle prices vary
Suspect identified in church shooting that killed 1, injured 5
Show More
Alleged Buffalo shooter's prior threat, hospital stay face scrutiny
Shooter fired 50 rounds in Buffalo supermarket attack: Police
Pres. Biden announces plan to ease burden of housing costs
Hayti Heritage Center to hold meetings on future of neighborhood
Milk banks interest spike as baby formula shortage continues
More TOP STORIES News