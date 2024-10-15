Wreath-laying ceremony honors Raleigh police officer killed in 2022 Hedingham mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been two years since a mass shooting in Raleigh left five people dead and two other people seriously injured in the Hedingham community.

During that time, there has been continued support for the victims and their families, including vigils and prayer services. On Monday, there was another show of support where a somber public memorial was held to honor fallen Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres.

Police officer Gabriel Torres served with RPD for 18 months. Torres family

Torres was one of those fallen victims. On Monday, his brothers and sisters in blue honored his life with a wreath-laying ceremony.

He served 18 months with the Raleigh Police Department before he was gunned down in his own neighborhood on Oct. 13, 2022.

"Officer Torres can always be counted on to leave a person or a situation better than how he found it ... whether it was a domestic violence call or a person in crisis," said Raleigh Deputy Chief Rico Boyce.

Boyce said he believes Officer Torres was trying to help his neighbors when he was killed.

"In our hearts, we believe the police officer and the Marine in him intended to stop the violence and prevent further harm," Boyce said.

Police officer Juston Onofore remembered Torres as "fearless," saying he "wasn't afraid of anything."

Onfore and Torres were in the same academy class. Now, Onofore wears a bracelet as a reminder of the memories he shared with Torres.

"I look at it every day. I never take it off," he said. "Every time I look at it, it's just to cherish those memories. And when people ask, I'm lucky to have shared my experience with him."

He also carries with him Torres' motto. A motto that has new meaning in his death.

"Each class uses his motto," Onofore said. "One more. It basically inspires a whole new generation of officers with his mentality. His motto is going to live on forever."

Austin Thompson, who was 15 years old at the time of the shooting was identified by police as the gunman. He is being tried as an adult and his court date is set for next year.

Austin's father, Alan Thompson, 61, pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor charge of storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor and was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation.