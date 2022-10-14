Raleigh police search home related to mass shooting, press conference being held Friday morning

Raleigh police are expected to provide an update Friday morning on the mass shooting that killed five people, injured three others.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are expected to provide an update on the mass shooting that killed five people and injured three others in the eastern part of the city.

On Friday morning, officers were spotted searching a home near where the shooting took place.

One of those people killed Thursday afternoon was an off-duty police officer. The four others killed were civilians.

Three others were hospitalized, including a Raleigh K9 officer. A civilian victim is in critical condition as of late Thursday night. A K9 was also injured.

The suspected gunman, who is a juvenile male, was finally taken into custody at Old Milburnie Drive and McConnell Oliver Drive just after 9:30 p.m.

What happened?

Officers first responded around 5:13 p.m.to an active shooting call near the Neuse River Greenway in the Hedingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

Police reportedly cornered the suspect in a barn off Buffaloe Road, a law enforcement source told ABC11.

Police would only say that the suspect was "contained" before tweeting Thursday night that the suspect was in custody.

Reaction to shooting

Many people are still just trying to process what all unfolded in that neighborhood.

ABC11 spoke with one neighbor who can't believe what happened.

"Right now I'm just confused, you know? Quiet neighborhood. I ain't seen so much violence like this in a minute, man. Just shocking, man, you know?" Lavarius Thompson said.

Mayor Baldwin and Governot Roy Cooper addressed the city last night in two news conferences.

"Tonight terror has reached our doorstep. The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh. This is a senseless, horrific, and infuriating act of violence that has been committed," Gov. Cooper said.

Law enforcement response

It took a big effort from multiple agencies to arrest the suspect.

Several agencies, along with the Raleigh Police Department responded and were on the ground engaging in the manhunt until the suspect was in custody.