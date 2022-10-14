Raleigh mass shooting: What we know about the victims killed and injured

Raleigh Police Department identified the people killed and injured in the mass shooting that took place in the eastern part of the city in the Hedingham neighborhood.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five people died and two others were critically injured Thursday evening in a mass shooting in Raleigh.

Raleigh Police Department said Friday morning that these five people were the victims who died in the shooting:

Nicole Connors, 52

Susan Karnatz, 49

Mary Marshall, 35

Gabriel Torres, 29

A 16-year-old

These two others were injured and remain at WakeMed:

Marcille Gardner, 59

The 15-year-old shooting suspect

Two of the victims were police officers.

Gabriel Torres was an off-duty officer killed in the shooting. Casey Joseph Clark, 33, is a K-9 handler who was injured in the shooting, but he has since been released from the hospital.

All of the other victims were civilians. ABC11 is working to learn more details about them and their families.

Investigators said the 15-year-old shooting suspect is a male.

Investigators said he started shooting around 5 p.m. Thursday near the Neuse River Greenway in the Hedingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

The terror of an active shooting situation lasted several hours, with police roping off a two-mile scene to contain the situation.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., the 15-year-old was taken into custody at Old Milburnie Road and McConnel Oliver Drive. He had life-threatening injuries when he was brought in -- by Friday morning, investigators said he was in critical condition at WakeMed.