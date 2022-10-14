5 dead, including off-duty Raleigh officer in Neuse River Greenway shootings; suspect in custody

Police said an active shooting that started sometime after 5 p.m. Thursday along the Neuse River Greenway is still under investigation. They sent an alert for people in the area to shelter in place as the situation was an active shooting and the suspected shooter was not in custody.

Police later confirmed they were working at least four different crime scenes.

During their 8:45 p.m. media briefing, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced five people, including an off-duty Raleigh police officer was killed. Mayor Baldwin also said the suspect was 'contained,' and nearly two hours later around 9:45 p.m., police sent a press release confirming the person was in custody.

At a 10:30 p.m,. news conference police said suspected shooter is a White male juvenile, Lt. Jason Borneo said. He would not provide any other updates because the suspect is under the age of 18.

Police have a Friday morning news conference scheduled to provide more details.