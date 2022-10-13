Officer one of multiple people shot: Raleigh police remain on scene of active shooting situation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers are on the scene of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

People who live and work in that area are advised to remain in their homes and to contact 911 if they see anything or anyone suspicious.

According to ABC11 sources, an officer has been shot. We don't know their condition. ABC News confirmed at least 3 three shooting victims were taken to WakeMed.

Sources have also confirmed to ABC11 that multiple people have been shot. We don't know their conditions at this time.

The suspected shooter could be a white teenage male with a long gun and still not in custody.

There are multiple crime scenes associated with this active shooting situation.

This is a fluid breaking news story, please check back for updates.