Hedingham mass shooting suspect likely to face trial in 2025, Raleigh prosecutors say

Prosecutors revealed that the trial would likely not start until sometime in Sept. 2025, nearly three years after the shooting.

Prosecutors revealed that the trial would likely not start until sometime in Sept. 2025, nearly three years after the shooting.

Prosecutors revealed that the trial would likely not start until sometime in Sept. 2025, nearly three years after the shooting.

Prosecutors revealed that the trial would likely not start until sometime in Sept. 2025, nearly three years after the shooting.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A status hearing was held on Thursday for the Raleigh teenager accused in the 2022 mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood.

Austin Thompson was not in the Wake County courtroom for the hearing.

He's accused of killing five people, including his brother, in Oct. 2022 when he allegedly went on a shooting rampage in the east Raleigh neighborhood.

It's been a month since Raleigh Police said a teen gunned down seven people, killing five in the Hedingham Community.

Two people, Marcille Gardner and Casey J. Clark, survived the shooting.

Prosecutors revealed during the hearing that the trial could take six to eight weeks and probably would not start until sometime in Sept. 2025, nearly three years after the shooting.

The defense also hinted that they could ask for a change of venue.

Related Stories and Videos

New search warrant reveals arsenal found with accused Hedingham mass shooter

New search warrants released show suspected Hedingham shooter Austin Thompson had multiple guns, ammunition and projectiles.

Raleigh police release new details, timeline of the mass shooting that left 5 dead, 2 injured

The suspect in last week's mass shooting was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and a hunting knife, police said in a new report.

911 operators detail handling rush of calls during Raleigh mass shooting