Raleigh police to release preliminary report on mass shooting

The report marks another key step in the investigation.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department should release a five-day report that may provide some answers involving the mass shooting that left five people dead and two others injured.

Some questions that could be answered include the type of gun used in the shooting and how the events unfolded last week in the Hedingham neighborhood.

The shooting last Thursday left 5 people dead and two others injured.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson is expected to file the report.

She attended a prayer vigil Wednesday where she said her department is in a healing process right now and no resource is being spared to investigate this case.

"To better understand the sequence of events that occurred and the possible motives behind the suspect's actions," Chief Patterson said.

The Thompson family released a statement this week that said there were never any indications or warning signs that their 15-year-old son Austin, the suspected shooter, was capable of this. They also said his condition was "improving" after being taken into custody in critical condition.

One of the victims was his older brother, James Thompson, who will be remembered Thursday afternoon at a celebration of life service at Trinity Baptist Church on Six Forks Road.