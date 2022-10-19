Thompson family announces celebration of life details for son killed in mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A celebration of life will be held tomorrow for 16-year-old James Thompson.

His parents said in a statement yesterday that he was shot and killed last week by his younger brother, Austin Thompson.

Four others were killed and two were injured in the mass shooting that took place in the Hedingham neighborhood on October 13.

James was a junior at Knightdale High School.

The celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Baptist Church on Six Forks Road.

The parents of the 15-year-old suspect and brother who was killed released a statement Tuesday saying in part, "Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and sorrow. Our son Austin inflicted immeasurable pain on the Raleigh community, and we are overcome with grief for the innocent lives lost. We pray for the families and loved ones of Nicole Conners, Susan Karnatz, Mary Marshall, and Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres. We mourn for their loss and for the loss of our son, James."

Austin Thompson remains in critical condition in the hospital. He was severely injured when police found him and took him into custody hours after the shooting, but details of how he received those injuries have not been released.