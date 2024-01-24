New search warrant reveals arsenal found with accused Hedingham mass shooter

A new search warrant has been released revealing what the Hedingham mass shooting suspect had with him when police officers captured him.

A new search warrant has been released revealing what the Hedingham mass shooting suspect had with him when police officers captured him.

A new search warrant has been released revealing what the Hedingham mass shooting suspect had with him when police officers captured him.

A new search warrant has been released revealing what the Hedingham mass shooting suspect had with him when police officers captured him.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new search warrant has been released revealing what the Hedingham mass shooting suspect had with him when police officers captured him.

Austin Thompson was 15 years old when the shooting happened. Police said he began the killing spree on the evening of Oct. 13, 2022 by killing his brother in their home. He then exited the house and shot two women in the streets of the neighborhood before running toward the Neuse River Greenway Trail. Before getting to the trail he shot Officer Gabriel Torres, who was on his way to start his shift with the police department.

Raleigh Police Department officers spent several hours that night searching for Thompson. At around 6:45 p.m. they found him in a wooded area with two buildings near McConnell Oliver Drive.

Video shows the officers approaching one of the buildings. Multiple shots then ring out and officers promptly return fire--shooting several shots at the building

SEE ALSO | Hedingham mass shooting video released by Raleigh Police shows capture of suspect Austin Thompson

Raleigh Police Department released bodycam footage of the shootout and standoff that resulted in the capture of the teen accused of carrying out the deadly Hedingham mass shooting.

.

The new search warrant shows that he had $772, multiple guns, lots of ammunition, "projectiles," a knife, boots and a backpack filled with miscellaneous items.

Thompson was then hospitalized at WakeMed after being critically injured during the shooting. He was later released and moved to a rehab facility.

Nearly 1 year after the shooting happened, prosecutors announced Thompson would be tried as an adult.

Days later, the community held a vigil to honor the lives of James Thompson (his brother), Officer Gabriel Torres, Mary Marshall, Nicole Connors and Susan Karnartz.

"Every day is a great day for me because it's my choice," survivor Lynn Gardner said at the event. "I still have bullet fragments in my body from the shooting and I had one protruding and it was causing pain."

She still has issues with her hearing and needs a support dog. Gardner attended the vigil with her friend Angel Turner remembering the five who didn't make it, including their friend Nicole Connors.

"Grief separates people at times and it also brings us together in the oddest places," Turner said.

Related Stories and Videos

Raleigh police release new details, timeline of the mass shooting that left 5 dead, 2 injured

The suspect in last week's mass shooting was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and a hunting knife, police said in a new report.

911 operators detail handling rush of calls during Raleigh mass shooting