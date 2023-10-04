Accused Raleigh mass shooter to be tried as an adult: District Attorney

The teenager charged in the October 13, 2022 mass shooting in Raleigh will be tried as an adult, the Wake County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The teenager charged in the October 13, 2022 mass shooting in Raleigh will be tried as an adult, the Wake County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Austin Thompson is facing murder charges in the deaths of James Thompson (his brother), Officer Gabriel Thorres, Mary Marshall, Nicole Connors and Susan Karnartz.

Thompson has already been indicted by a grand jury and was 15 years old when the shootings happened.

Police said all five people were gunned down during Thompson's shooting spree in the Hedingham Community.

Thompson is also charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury for the injuries sustained by Marcille Lynn Gardner; and with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, and assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer for the injuries sustained by Raleigh Officer C. Clark.

The DA's office said Alan Thompson has been cited for a misdemeanor charge of storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor.

