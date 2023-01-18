Woman to leave hospital months after being injured during Hedingham mass shooting

The 15-year-old accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting in Raleigh is getting better, according to his mother.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman shot and seriously injured in the Hedingham mass shooting in Oct. 2022 has finally been released from the hospital.

According to the GoFundMe set up for Lynn Gardner, she will be returning home Wednesday after months in the hospital. At home, she will need to continue doing physical and occupational therapy to build back up her strength.

"This is an incredible cause for celebration--Lynn is a walking miracle. I know God has awesome plans for her, and I can't wait to see what she will do," an update on the GoFundMe read.

Gardner was one of seven people shot by 15-year-old Austin Thompson. Five of those people, including Thompsons brother James, died.

The shooting placed the entire Raleigh neighborhood on high alert for hours, as the shooter remained at large for some time. Eventually, police tracked him down to a shed in the woods.

Body camera video from the scene shows Thompson and police opening fire on each other. Investigators determined Thompson fired first and was later injured by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.