Fiancé of Hedingham mass shooting victim announces candidacy for Raleigh City Council

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man whose fiancée was killed during the Hedingham mass shooting in 2022 announced he was running for Raleigh City Council.

Robert Steele lost the love of his life, Mary Marshall, when 15-year-old Austin Thompson went on a shooting spree. Thompson shot seven people, killing five, including his own brother James.

Thompson was captured hours later after a shootout with police. He was seriously injured. He spent multiple weeks in the hospital but ultimately survived.

Steele turned his mourning into motivation. He found himself with a platform he never wished to have, but instead of letting it go to waste, he's using it to try and improve his community.

"I ask myself every day, 'What would Mary want me to do when I get up in the morning?'" Steele said in an interview with ABC11 a little over a month after the tragedy. "She would not want me to just sit and wallow. She would want me to honor her memory, to honor the memories of the others killed in Hedingham, the others that have been killed in other shootings."

After the shooting, Steele called for greater access to mental health resources and urged City Council to implement a text alert system that could be used during active shootings to warn bystanders.

On his campaign website, Steele cites the City Council's failure to make any changes following the Hedingham shooting as a motivation to run for office himself.

"We have a representative government that is not doing a good job of representing us, or giving us much of a chance to advocate for ourselves. My vision for the city is a truly representative government, where you are given meaningful opportunities to have your desires heard and acted upon," his website reads.

Raleigh City Council is not up for election in the 2023 cycle; Steele is running to be elected in 2024.