Neighbors in Hedingham community reflect on mass shooting that killed 5 one-month later

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been a month since Raleigh Police said a teen gunned down seven people, killing five in the Hedingham Community. Neighbors are still working to put the pieces back together after the mass shooting shattered the hearts of countless people in the community and across the city.

"I have been feeling sad because we never expect something like this to happen here," said Sandy Castro who lives in the Hedingham Community.

Sunday, she reflected on the past month.

"I was driving on New Hope Road when the first police car came in, of course, I pulled over to the side. And then it was the second then the third, the fourth," Castro said.

She said she stopped counting after the 40th police cruiser zipped past her on New Hope Road.

Raleigh Police said a teen gunman unleashed terror in this community. The first 9-1-1 call was placed at 5:09 that evening. The nightmare ended just after 9:30 PM when officers found the 15-year-old accused shooter with a single gunshot wound.

Neighbor Pepe Caudillo said his life has been forever changed by this tragedy.

"It still feels like it happened yesterday, it means something of that magnitude. It affects us in ways that you don't even know," he said.

Since the mass shooting, all five victims have been laid to rest. Family and friends have said their last goodbyes to Nicole Conners, Mary Marshall, Susan Karnatz, RPD Officer Gabriel Torres, and the youngest victim James Thompson.

An injured RPD Officer was treated for his injuries and released. Marcille Gardner, a shooting victim remains hospitalized.

"It was scary. Right now, when I hear police cars or ambulance here, my heart starts beating fast," Castro said.

This week Eyewitness News learned the 15-year-old accused gunman who was identified by his family as Austin Thompson was moved from WakeMed to a rehab facility.

This community is tied together by tragedy. It's something many don't understand why it even happened.

"I don't know how long it's going to take before this community feels fine. Again. I don't know if that ever is going to happen. I think as shocking as it is. So, unfortunately, it's going to be in our minds for a very long time," Caudillo said.