Celebration of life: Mass shooting victim Mary Marshall remembered by friends, family at Dix Park

Mary Marshall's friends and family gathered Saturday morning to remember her and celebrate her life. Marshall was one of five killed in the Raleigh mass shooting on Thursday, October 13 in the Hedingham community.

Saturday, October 29 is the day Marshall and her fiancé Rob Steele were to be married.

The service for Marshall was held at Dix Park.

Marshall was a Navy veteran.

Raleigh police released their five-day report a week after the shooting.

A motive for the shooting has also not been released.

