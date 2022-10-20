Run for Sue: Runners remember Susan Karnatz killed in Raleigh mass shooting

From New Hampshire to the deepest parts of North Carolina, people are running for "Sue." Many didn't know Susan Karnatz but are connected through their love of running.

"I've heard that even somebody in Ireland you know posted about running for Sue and people all over the country, so it's really resonated with a lot of people," said Jack Threadgill, the president of the North Carolina Roadrunners Club

Karnatz was one of five people killed in a mass shooting in the Hedingham Community of Raleigh last week. She was on the greenway when police said a 15-year-old shot and killed her.

Friends said she was supposed to run seven miles that day. She only made it 5. 1.

Friends, family, and running buddies are finishing the other 1.9 miles in her memory, including Threadgill. "I ran especially hard this first 1.9 miles," he continued.

" I know it's meant a lot to Tom and his family to see that, said Threadgill. Karnatz and her husband Tom met at a Roadrunners Club function and have been active in the organization ever since.

Threadgill said the running circles are tight-knit and there are many broken hearts among the Raleigh running community. "It's definitely a shock and especially where it happened, that's certainly a popular Greenway. I've run there many times and mostly, most runners in this area are very familiar with it just kind of says that can happen anywhere, unfortunately.

Karnatz is remembered as a talented runner. She completed the Boston marathon four times. She even passed the joy of running to her three sons she leaves behind. "Running brought them together," said Threadgill

The North Carolina Roadrunners Club's 15th annual American Tobacco Trail Run is Saturday. People will be able to leave tributes to Karnatz and memorable messages to her family.

So far about 500 people have signed up for the run.